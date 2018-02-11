Former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said this week that she is rooting for gay athletes Adam
Rippon and Gus Kenworthy.
Figure skater Rippon, 28, and skier
Kenworthy, 26, are the two openly gay U.S. athletes competing in the
Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Clinton made her remarks at the 2018
MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles, California.
“I'm going to watch as much as I can
see,” Clinton said. “I love the Winter Olympics. I love the
athleticism and the stories of our athletes. And I'm excited that
Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy will be the first openly gay Olympians.
So, I'm going to be there cheering them on.”
“Let's cheer our Olympians on. And
let's take that Olympic spirit of bringing people together and fight
for what we know is right,” she added.
