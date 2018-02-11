Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said this week that she is rooting for gay athletes Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy.

Figure skater Rippon, 28, and skier Kenworthy, 26, are the two openly gay U.S. athletes competing in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Clinton made her remarks at the 2018 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles, California.

“I'm going to watch as much as I can see,” Clinton said. “I love the Winter Olympics. I love the athleticism and the stories of our athletes. And I'm excited that Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy will be the first openly gay Olympians. So, I'm going to be there cheering them on.”

“Let's cheer our Olympians on. And let's take that Olympic spirit of bringing people together and fight for what we know is right,” she added.

