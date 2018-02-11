Richard Pryor's wife has confirmed that her late husband and actor Marlon Brando once slept together.

In an interview with Vulture, music legend Quincy Jones said that Brando would “fuck anything.”

“Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us,” Jones, 84, said. “He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherfucker you ever met. He'd fuck anything. Anything! He'd fuck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye. Come on, man. He did not give a fuck!”

Pryor's widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, confirmed that her husband slept with Brando.

“It was the 70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd fuck a radiator and send it flowers in the morning,” she said.

She added that Pryor had “no shame” about his bisexuality and wrote extensively about his sexual encounters with men in his diaries. She added that she plans to publish Pryor's diaries next year.

Brando was linked to actor James Dean in the book James Dean: Tomorrow Never Comes. In 1976, Brando told a French journalist that he was not “ashamed” of his “homosexual experiences.”

Jones also told Vulture that he once dated Ivanka Trump and that President Donald Trump is “a crazy motherfucker” and “a fucking idiot” who “doesn't know shit.”