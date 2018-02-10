The National Organization for Marriage
(NOM) has claimed credit for repeal of marriage rights for gay and
lesbian couples in the British territory of Bermuda.
Lawmakers approved a bill late last
year that swaps out marriage for domestic partnerships for gay
couples and Governor John Rankin gave his assent to the bill this
week. Heterosexual couples can either marry or enter a domestic
partnership.
The move comes just months after gay
couples in Bermuda gained marriage equality. In May, a judge ruled
in favor of gay couples seeking to marry.
NOM, the largest single-issue group in
the United States opposed to marriage equality, said in a statement
that it had worked closely with groups in Bermuda for the change.
“NOM played a significant
behind-the-scenes role in the tremendous victory in Bermuda,” said
NOM President Brian Brown. “Our team advised pro-marriage
supporters there on strategies to preserve marriage and I traveled
there twice to meet with activists from Preserve Marriage Bermuda to
discuss potential strategies.”
“So much for the arc of history,”
Brown added. “NOM heartily congratulates the people of Bermuda and
the leadership of Preserve Marriage Bermuda. Their efforts are a
powerful proof point that the 'inevitability' of same-sex ‘marriage'
is a lie and that the fight for marriage can be won, even when the
judicial elite think they can impose their will on a country, as
tragically occurred here in the U.S.”
Justin Nelson, president of the
National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, predicted “painful economic
losses” for Bermuda over its decision to rollback marriage rights
for gay couples. “Bermuda will have a backlash,” Nelson told
CNBC
in an email. “Countries and travels brands know that LGBT
inclusive tourism is big business – and Bermuda is going to suffer
painful economic losses because of its decision to turn back the
clock on same-sex marriage.”