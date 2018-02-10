The National Organization for Marriage (NOM) has claimed credit for repeal of marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples in the British territory of Bermuda.

Lawmakers approved a bill late last year that swaps out marriage for domestic partnerships for gay couples and Governor John Rankin gave his assent to the bill this week. Heterosexual couples can either marry or enter a domestic partnership.

The move comes just months after gay couples in Bermuda gained marriage equality. In May, a judge ruled in favor of gay couples seeking to marry.

NOM, the largest single-issue group in the United States opposed to marriage equality, said in a statement that it had worked closely with groups in Bermuda for the change.

“NOM played a significant behind-the-scenes role in the tremendous victory in Bermuda,” said NOM President Brian Brown. “Our team advised pro-marriage supporters there on strategies to preserve marriage and I traveled there twice to meet with activists from Preserve Marriage Bermuda to discuss potential strategies.”

“So much for the arc of history,” Brown added. “NOM heartily congratulates the people of Bermuda and the leadership of Preserve Marriage Bermuda. Their efforts are a powerful proof point that the 'inevitability' of same-sex ‘marriage' is a lie and that the fight for marriage can be won, even when the judicial elite think they can impose their will on a country, as tragically occurred here in the U.S.”

Justin Nelson, president of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, predicted “painful economic losses” for Bermuda over its decision to rollback marriage rights for gay couples. “Bermuda will have a backlash,” Nelson told CNBC in an email. “Countries and travels brands know that LGBT inclusive tourism is big business – and Bermuda is going to suffer painful economic losses because of its decision to turn back the clock on same-sex marriage.”