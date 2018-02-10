Skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater Adam Rippon took a shot at Vice President Mike Pence as the Winter Olympics opened in South Korea.

Kenworthy, 26, and Rippon, 28, are the two openly gay athletes on Team USA.

Both have criticized the White House's selection of Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation.

Kenworthy told Ellen DeGeneres that the choice was “strange” because of Pence's opposition to LGBT rights. Earlier this week, Pence tweeted at Rippon after he had reportedly turned down a meeting with Pence over the vice president's support for therapies that attempt to alter the sexuality or gender identity of LGBT people. In his tweet, Pence told Rippon: “Don't let fake news distract you.”

On Friday Kenworthy posted a photo of himself and Rippon at the Olympics opening ceremony.

“I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I'm so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy!” Kenworthy captioned the photo. “Eat your heart out Pence. #TeamUSA #TeamUSGay.”