Skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater
Adam Rippon took a shot at Vice President Mike Pence as the Winter
Olympics opened in South Korea.
Kenworthy, 26, and Rippon, 28, are the
two openly gay athletes on Team USA.
Both have criticized the White House's
selection of Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation.
Kenworthy told Ellen DeGeneres that the
choice was “strange”
because of Pence's opposition to LGBT rights. Earlier this week,
Pence tweeted at Rippon after he had reportedly turned down a meeting
with Pence over the vice president's support for therapies that
attempt to alter the sexuality or gender identity of LGBT people. In
his tweet, Pence told Rippon: “Don't let fake news distract you.”
(Related: Mike
Pence tweets at Adam Rippon; Calls reports he supports “ex-gay”
therapy fake news.)
On Friday Kenworthy posted a photo of
himself and Rippon at the Olympics opening ceremony.
“I feel incredibly honored to be here
in Korea competing for the US and I'm so proud to be representing the
LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy!” Kenworthy captioned
the photo. “Eat your heart out Pence. #TeamUSA #TeamUSGay.”