In a new interview with LGBT glossy OUT, actor Andrew Garfield says he identifies as heterosexual but is open to other “impulses” that might arise.

The 34-year-old Garfield played Prior Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS, in the 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Angels in America at the National Theatre and will reprise the role on Broadway this spring at the Neil Simon Theatre.

“Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women,” Garfield said. “My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people – we’re intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass – I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time.”

Garfield, who is best known for playing Spider-Man in two films, added that as a straight man he questioned whether he's allowed to play a gay man on stage.

“But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual, and being someone who identifies that way, and who’s taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, 'Am I allowed to do this?'” Garfield said.