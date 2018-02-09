The New Hampshire House on Thursday approved a bill that seeks to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to the AP, the bill narrowly cleared the chamber with a 179-171 vote.

Passage of the bill comes roughly a month after the House voted it down by a single vote. The bill now heads to the Senate, which, like the House, is controlled by Republicans.

In a statement released after the vote, Rep. Ed Butler, a Democrat from Hart's Location, called such therapies “harmful.”

“Conversation therapy is a harmful and damaging practice which attempts to shame young people into changing their sexual orientation or identity,” he said. “This legislation simply forbids licensed practitioners from practicing conversion therapy on minor children.”

The New Hampshire Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBT conservatives, cheered the vote.

“Homosexuality is not a condition to be cured or a choice to be ostracized,” the group said. “Young people who are struggling with their sexual orientation need our love, encouragement and support.”

States which have enacted such bans include Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island and New Mexico. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida.

(Related: Florida: Broward County bans “ex-gay” therapy to youth.)