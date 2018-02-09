During an appearance on CNN, out Olympian Greg Louganis discussed how Vice President Mike Pence once promised he would pray for him.

Louganis dominated diving in the early 80s, winning gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics. He publicly came out gay in 1994. In his best-selling memoir Breaking the Surface, which was released in 1995, Louganis came out HIV-positive. In 2013, he married Johnny Chaillot, a paralegal at a law firm in Los Angeles.

Louganis appeared on CNN to discuss out figure skater Adam Rippon's decision to not meet with Pence over the vice president's opposition to LGBT rights.

(Related: Mike Pence tweets at Adam Rippon; Calls reports he supports “ex-gay” therapy fake news.)

Louganis told Don Lemon that Pence, the governor of Indiana at the time, invited him to a meeting after learning that Louganis was escorted out of a press conference during a visit to Indianapolis to promote a book written by Ryan White's mother Jeanne Elaine Hale.

“And I shared with him what it was like growing up being gay,” Louganis said. “And I was born this way. Being bullied and suicide attempts. All his response was, 'I'll pray for you.'”

“Of course, he wanted a photo op and I declined,” he added.

Pence has denied reports that he supports “conversion therapy,” which attempts to alter the sexuality or gender identity of LGBT people. The therapy is often couched in religious terms, which is why it has earned the nickname “pray away the gay.”