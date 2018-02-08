The Trump administration will unveil a new policy on transgender people serving in the military on February 21.

According to BuzzFeed News, the change was revealed in documents filed before a federal judge reviewing President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

After Trump directed the Pentagon to bar transgender people from serving in the military, human rights groups filed four lawsuits. One ruling required the Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in the military starting January 1.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis, who is hearing one of the cases filed in Maryland, requested information from the government in the case. In an order released Tuesday, Garbis said that the government said that it could not comply with the request because “they will not be defending the policy now at issue but will be defending the policy to be disclosed on February 21, 2018.”

Trump had asked Defense Secretary James Mattis to submit a plan for implementation of his ban by February 21.

Maj. David Eastburn, a spokesman for the Department of Defense, told BuzzFeed that Mattis is expected to present recommendations to the president, but that Trump would make the final decision.

“The panel that was established by the secretary of Defense is presenting their recommendations to him,” Eastburn said. “At the end of this month, the secretary will make his recommendations to the president, who will then make a decision and establish the new policy on transgender [service] in the military.”

Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee (RNC) approved a resolution in support of Trump's ban.

