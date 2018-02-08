Supermarket chain Publix has reversed its decision to deny coverage for HIV prevention drug Truvada PrEP.

Publix came under fire after a story surfaced that it had denied coverage to one of its former employees in Atlanta.

LGBT rights groups blasted the company's decision.

“It is not a stretch of the imagination to think that this could actually be a discriminatory practice that targets members of the LGBT community for their sexuality,” Jeff Graham, who's with Georgia Equality, told WSB-TV's Channel 2 Action News.

Dr. Scott Parry with Intown Primary Care told the outlet that PrEP is effective at preventing the transmission of HIV.

“If everyone took PrEP, there would be no more HIV,” he said. “It's that potent, that strong.”

“If it's true, and there's discrimination … why am I a going to support Publix if they're discriminating against gay people?” he added.

On Tuesday, the Florida-based Publix announced that it had reconsidered its decision.

“We regularly evaluate what is covered by our health plan and have made the decision to expand our health plan's coverage of Truvada to include Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP),” the company said in a tweet. “We are working with our pharmacy benefits manager to implement this change.”

Florida state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an openly gay Democrat, met with Publix officials. He said in a tweet that they would not say whether the decision to deny coverage of the drug “was based solely on cost or some absurd moral objection they have to PrEP.”