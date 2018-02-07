A gay couple who sued a printing company after they received “homophobic” pamphlets instead of the wedding programs they had ordered has settled.

Australians Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg married in Pennsylvania in September, 2017.

The men sued Netherlands-based Vistaprint in a Massachusetts federal court. The couple had ordered their wedding programs from the company, which has a regional headquarters in Massachusetts. On the day before they were to marry, the men received their order, but the pamphlets they received were not wedding programs, instead they warned that “Satan knows our flesh is weak. He preys upon our weaknesses to tempt us to sin. Satan can only influence us to want to sin. He cannot make us sin.”

The men called the incident “by far the most direct, personal and aggressive act of homophobia either of us has experience to date.”

Vistaprint CEO Trynka Shineman on Tuesday said that the company's investigation into the matter found that there had been a mix-up with two orders. She added that the mix-up was the result of human error and not a “malicious act.”

“Humans are involved in our process and with that, we're not perfect. We make mistakes and that's what happened in this case,” she told the AP.

David Gottlieb, an attorney for the couple, said that a settlement had been reached that included an apology from Vistaprint and a promise that the company would make donations to LGBT rights groups in the United States and Australia.

“We have always wanted to use this as an opportunity to create greater understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQ community,” the couple said in a statement. “We’ve accepted Vistaprint’s apology, and will work with them to select U.S. and Australian-based organizations that they will be making donations to in order to further achieve this mission.”