A judge on Monday ruled in favor of a California baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

While Kern County Superior Judge David Lampe described the state's “purpose to ensure an accessible public marketplace free from discrimination” as “a laudable and necessary public goal,” he concluded that “the right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment outweighs the State's interest in ensuring a freely accessible marketplace.”

“The difference here is that the cake in question is not yet baked,” Lampe wrote. “For this court to force such compliance would do violence to the essentials of Free Speech guaranteed under the First Amendment.”

The couple, Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio, first shared their experience at Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield last August in a Facebook post.

“Tastries Bakery … so we just went with some friends to do a cake tasting for a wedding cake and we were referred to another bakery,” they wrote. “Apparently they don't 'believe' in same sex marriage, so they refused to make the cake. I'm not even sure how to react or feel right now. So just be aware if you choose to spend your money there.”

The Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed the complaint against Tastries and its owner, Cathy Miller, on behalf of the couple.

Miller, who is being represented by The Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, told the Bakersfield Californian that she was overjoyed by the ruling.

In August, Miller told 23 ABC that making a wedding cake for a gay couple would violate her conscience.

“Participating in a celebration of a same-sex marriage goes against my conscience. I shouldn't be picked on because of my beliefs,” Miller said.

The case is similar to one argued last year before the Supreme Court. A ruling in that case is expected later this year.

(Related: Anthony Kennedy sends mixed signals in “gay wedding cake” case.)

(Brief courtesy of Equality Case Files.)