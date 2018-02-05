Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
took aim at President Donald Trump during Saturday's Human Rights
Campaign's (HRC) Greater New York Gala.
"We are dealing with probably the
most dangerous and worst man in the presidency we have ever had in
the history of this nation," Schumer told the crowd after he
symbolically ripped up his prepared speech.
"If we win and we take back the
Senate that means that I will have the sole power to determine what
goes on the floor of the Senate...It means we'll be able stop Donald
Trump from putting all his junk on the floor and stop the anti-LGBT
cascade of things that come into the United States Senate.”
“We're gonna win! We're gonna win!
We're gonna win!” Schumer chanted.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also spoke at the event. Each also
criticized Trump while trying to rally support for Democrats.
(Related: At
HRC gala, Andrew Cuomo, Kirsten Gillibrand go after Trump.)
Also at Saturday's event, HRC honored
out actress Cynthia Nixon with its Visibility Award and Audra
McDonald with its National Equality Award.