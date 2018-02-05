Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took aim at President Donald Trump during Saturday's Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Greater New York Gala.

"We are dealing with probably the most dangerous and worst man in the presidency we have ever had in the history of this nation," Schumer told the crowd after he symbolically ripped up his prepared speech.

"If we win and we take back the Senate that means that I will have the sole power to determine what goes on the floor of the Senate...It means we'll be able stop Donald Trump from putting all his junk on the floor and stop the anti-LGBT cascade of things that come into the United States Senate.”

“We're gonna win! We're gonna win! We're gonna win!” Schumer chanted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also spoke at the event. Each also criticized Trump while trying to rally support for Democrats.

Also at Saturday's event, HRC honored out actress Cynthia Nixon with its Visibility Award and Audra McDonald with its National Equality Award.