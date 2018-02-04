An Alabama high school disciplined a
female student after she asked another girl out to the prom during a
talent show.
Janizia Ross, a 17-year-old student at
Alexandria High School, was given an in-school suspension for being
“rebellious,” AL.com
reported.
Ross' mother, Jeanise Ross-Walton, told
the AP that her daughter made a poster with the word “prom” and a
rainbow-colored question mark. She said that her daughter was given
permission to display the sign, but the permission was later revoked.
Unaware of this change, the student hosting the show called Ross to
the stage and she went ahead with the proposal as planned.
“This was harmless,” Ross-Walton
said, adding that she believes her daughter was disciplined because
it was a same-sex proposal.
The student who ran the show was also
suspended.
Alexandria High School Principal Mack
Holley told the Anniston
Star that Ross was disciplined because the school does not
allow prom proposals at school events. He added that he had
previously banned a marriage proposal involving a heterosexual couple
at a school event.
The former student who made the
proposal, Hunter Borders, said that while it was true that he was
told he could not propose to the girl during a school event, he was
not disciplined for going ahead with his plan.