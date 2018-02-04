Toronto police are investigating a
possible serial killer who targeted gay men.
Bruce McArthur, 66, has been charged in
the deaths of two Toronto gay men. He was arrested in January.
On Monday, McArthur, a landscaper, was
charged with three additional murders. Toronto police's lead
investigator Sergeant Hank Idsinga said that police found the remains
of the men “hidden in the bottom of [large] planters” at a
property McArthur used for storage.
Idsinga called McArthur an “alleged
serial killer.”
Police are scouring some 30 properties
in Toronto where McArthur worked for additional clues.
“We believe there are more remains at
some of the properties that we're working to recover,” Idsinga
said. “We believe there are more [victims], but I have no idea
how many more there are going to be.”
At least one of the victims, all of
whom were gay men in their 40s and 50s, had a sexual relationship
with McArthur, police said.