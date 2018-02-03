The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday approved a resolution in support of President Donald Trump's order to bar transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

In July, Trump tweeted his call for a complete ban on transgender troops. Roughly a month later, the White House issued guidance on implementing Trump's ban, in which Trump claims that the Obama administration “failed to identity a sufficient basis” to end the military ban – which was rolled back in June, 2016 – and orders the Pentagon to reinstate the policy, arguing that transgender people are a “disruption” to the military.

According to the AP, the RNC approved the resolution at its annual winter meeting held at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The resolution supports Trump's demand that being transgender is a “disqualifying psychological and physical” condition for military service.

Judges in four cases challenging Trump's ban have unanimously ruled against implementation of the president's policy. One ruling required the Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in the military starting January 1.

Democrats and LGBT rights groups criticized passage of the resolution.

In a statement, the DNC called the resolution “hateful.” “[It] only serves to subvert and further demean hardworking men and women who want to serve their country in the most honorable way they can,” the Democrats wrote.

“The RNC's statement is a disgusting attack on thousands of brave transgender service members and the armed services as a whole,” David Stacy, government affairs director at HRC, said in a statement. “It goes against the expert opinions of the medical and military communities in addition to flying in the face of supportive statements offered by at least 20 Republican lawmakers. As every federal court ruling to date has confirmed: this ban is unconstitutional. We will continue to fight for, and win, the right of every qualified person to serve the country they love.”