In a new interview with PEOPLE, the cast of Netflix's upcoming reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy talk about the impact the original series had on their lives.

Netflix announced in January that it would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. The reality series featuring five openly gay stylists premieres Wednesday, February 7.

The new cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). Van Ness is best known as the hair stylist in Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones.

The original version of Queer Eye ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo and featured “Fab Five” Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. The series made each household names.

Berk said that the original show allowed him to be more accepting of himself.

“Just to see gay guys on television just pretty normal, you know, not characters and not actors, but real gay people,” he said. “It really meant so much to me. It really allowed me to be more accepting of myself. And I think so many million of young gays and queers out there that are now more accepting of themselves because they saw such great role models.”

Brown added that he was proud of the show's diverse cast. “We represent the LGBTQI community in a very amazing way,” he said.