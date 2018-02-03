Out actor Anthony Rapp said this week that he spoke out about Kevin Spacey because he “knew there were more stories.”

In October, Rapp accused Spacey (House of Cards) of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. Spacey responded with an apology of sorts, saying that he did not remember the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted. Spacey also acknowledged for the first time publicly that he was gay.

Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), at least 14 men have revealed their “me too” stories.

Appearing on CBS' The Talk, Rapp, who plays a gay character on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, explained why he came forward.

(Related: Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz on Star Trek's first ever male gay kiss.)

“I knew there were more stories,” he said. “So I was just hopeful that coming forward, it would encourage other people to tell the truth.”

“I knew it was a risky thing. I knew that he was very popular, and certainly a respected actor, but at the same time I knew I was trying to protect people.”

“I was incredibly gratified by the enormous wave of support,” he added.

Netflix has since fired Spacey from House of Cards.