Out actor Anthony Rapp said this week
that he spoke out about Kevin Spacey because he “knew there were
more stories.”
In October, Rapp accused Spacey (House
of Cards) of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working
on Broadway and Rapp was 14. Spacey responded with an apology of
sorts, saying that he did not remember the encounter. “But if I
did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for
what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey
tweeted. Spacey also acknowledged for the first time publicly that
he was gay.
Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had
previously discussed the incident), at least 14 men have revealed
their “me too” stories.
Appearing on CBS' The Talk,
Rapp, who plays a gay character on CBS All Access' Star Trek:
Discovery, explained why he came forward.
(Related: Anthony
Rapp, Wilson Cruz on Star
Trek's
first ever male gay kiss.)
“I knew there were more stories,”
he said. “So I was just hopeful that coming forward, it would
encourage other people to tell the truth.”
“I knew it was a risky thing. I knew
that he was very popular, and certainly a respected actor, but at the
same time I knew I was trying to protect people.”
“I was incredibly gratified by the
enormous wave of support,” he added.
Netflix has since fired Spacey from
House of Cards.