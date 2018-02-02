LGBT activists have launched a campaign calling on Amazon not to locate its second headquarters in a city without statewide LGBT protections.

Earlier this month, Amazon narrowed its list of contenders to 20 cities.

The “No Gay? No Way!!” campaign calls on Amazon to avoid 11 of those cities, including Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Nashville, Raleigh, Columbus, Miami, Northern Virginia and Indianapolis. Several of the cities, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, have enacted such protections in the absence of statewide protections.

“31 states fail to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) employees people from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations,” the campaign states on its website. “Surprisingly, nine of those states are home to 11 of the 20 finalist cities vying for Amazon’s second headquarters.”

“It is shocking that Amazon would consider locating HQ2 with its over 50,000 employees in a state that doesn’t protect LGBT people or their families. In these nine states, it is legal to fire someone, deny them housing, or refuse them service just because of who they are or who they love.”

LGBT activist Conor Gaughan launched the campaign, with the support of other organizers, including Kate Kendall of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR).