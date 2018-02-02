Transgender actress Candis Cayne will guest star in a recurring role on ABC's medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

Cayne, 46, is best known for her portrayal of transgender mistress Carmelita on the ABC drama Dirty Sexy Money. The role was groundbreaking in 2007 because it was the first time a transgender actress appeared as a recurring transgender character on primetime network television. She's also appeared on FX's Nip/Tuck, Amazon's Transparent and I Am Cait, the E! reality series based on the life of Caitlyn Jenner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cayne wil play a transgender patient who undergoes “groundbreaking” vaginoplasty surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“[The surgery] revolutionizes the making of a vagina and we thought that was a really cool story and Candis is playing a character inspired by something we read,” showrunner Krista Vernoff said.

This isn't the only transgender storyline for the show this season. Intern Dr. Casey Parker (played by transgender actor Alex Blue Davis) came out as a “proud trans man” in an episode that aired earlier this month.

Davis said that he cried at the table read. “I've been waiting for a moment like this on TV my whole life. I am so honored I got to say that line on TV because it's a long time coming,” he said.