Fans have criticized news that Albus Dumbledore's sexuality won't be explored in the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Dumbledore figures prominently in the Harry Potter series by author JK Rowling. In 2007, she said that Dumbledore was gay and that as a young man he had fallen in love with Grindelwald.

“I always thought of Dumbledore as gay. Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was,” she said.

Jude Law will portray a young Dumbledore in the incoming film.

Director David Yates was recently asked whether the film will explore Dumbledore's sexuality.

“Not explicitly,” Yates told Entertainment Weekly. “But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

Fans reacted negatively to the news.

“If it isn't obvious by now: Rowling said Dumbledore was gay those years ago purely to try and avoid backlash for not having enough diversity,” wrote @homosexualsnape on Twitter.

“IT'S 2018 LMAO GET IT TOGETHER,” tweeted @dreamoforgonon.