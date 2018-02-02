The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced that it
would honor out actress Cynthia Nixon at its Greater New York Gala on
Saturday.
Nixon, who is best known for her
portrayal of Miranda Hobbes in the HBO dramedy Sex and the City,
will receive the group's Visibility Award.
“Cynthia Nixon is a fearless and
outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” said HRC President Chad
Griffin. “Cynthia uses her talent and public platform to speak out
for equality in this country and around the globe, and in the
process, she is changing countless hearts and minds. We are proud to
recognize her with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2018 HRC Greater
New York Gala.”
Nixon, 51, married her wife Christine
Marinoni in 2012.
Speakers at Saturday's event include
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand,
both of whom are Democrats. Audra McDonald will be honored with the
HRC National Equality Award, while Diageo will receive the HRC
Corporate Equality Award.