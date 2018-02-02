The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced that it would honor out actress Cynthia Nixon at its Greater New York Gala on Saturday.

Nixon, who is best known for her portrayal of Miranda Hobbes in the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, will receive the group's Visibility Award.

“Cynthia Nixon is a fearless and outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Cynthia uses her talent and public platform to speak out for equality in this country and around the globe, and in the process, she is changing countless hearts and minds. We are proud to recognize her with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2018 HRC Greater New York Gala.”

Nixon, 51, married her wife Christine Marinoni in 2012.

Speakers at Saturday's event include New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both of whom are Democrats. Audra McDonald will be honored with the HRC National Equality Award, while Diageo will receive the HRC Corporate Equality Award.