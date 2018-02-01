LGBT rights group Equality California
has endorsed Gavin Newsom's gubernatorial bid.
Newsom, California's lieutenant
governor since 2011, is best known for ordering the city of San
Francisco to begin issuing marriage licenses to gay and lesbian
couples in 2004 while he was serving as the city's mayor.
“Advancing civil rights and social
justice for LGBTQ people is one of the defining priorities for
Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom,” Rick Zbur, executive director of
Equality California, said in a statement. “He not only stood up
boldly and publicly for marriage equality when it was not supported
by a majority of Californians and when doing so presented significant
political risks, but he has continued to be one of our community’s
most dedicated champions in the years since, always on the forefront
of the fight to advance LGBTQ civil rights both within California and
nationally.”
Announced candidates include state
Treasurer John Chiang, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa,
former Assemblywoman Delaine Eastin, attorney John Cox, Assemblyman
Travis Allen, and former Congressman Doug Ose.
“Although a number of candidates have
been strong allies of our community, Newsom’s in-depth
understanding and prioritization of our community’s needs, his
specific policy proposals to address them, and demonstrable and
continuous record fighting for LGBTQ civil rights and social justice
makes him the clear choice for the LGBTQ community for California
Governor in 2018,” Zbur added.
As mayor, Newsom helped launch the
nation's first universal healthcare initiative.
California will hold its primary on
June 5. The two top vote-getters will be on the November ballot.