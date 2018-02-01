In a new interview with HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Australian tennis legend Margaret Court claims that she's “getting bullied by gays.”

Court's opposition to same-sex marriage sparked calls for a boycott of the Australian Open stadium named after her. As Australia debated whether to legalize such unions, Court became a vocal opponent.

The 75-year-old Court at first said she would avoid Qantas airline for its support of marriage equality.

She later claimed that allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry would lead to the end of Christmas, that transgender children were being influenced by the Devil and that gay people in the United States had been abused as children.

Real Sports' segment included a look at the work Court does as a Pentecostal pastor.

“She serves the community,” sportscaster Mary Carillo said. “She gets out a couple dozen tons of food a week to 650 families. She is there to serve the homeless, the addicted. She does an incredible amount of good work. But what she's become known for more than anything in recent years are her very public stances on homosexuality and transgender issues.”

In the piece, Court reiterates her opposition to marriage equality and insists that being LGBT is a choice. She added that people can train their brains not to be gay.

“It's a choice in life. They haven't proven that they're born like that,” Court said.

“Martina [Navratilova] just feels like [saying being LGBT is a choice] can create so much damage and invalidates so many things and creates so much bullying,” Carillo replied, referring to tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who is in a same-sex marriage.

“I'm getting bullied by gays, by this whole fierce gay movement. I'm just going by what the Bible says and that's a sin,” Court responded.