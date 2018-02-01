Telemundo's novela Sangre de mi Tierra (Blood of my Land) features a transgender character played by Hector Medina, who was born in Cuba.

The nighttime soap opera revolves around two families, the Castanedas and the Montiels, who are living and working in the vineyards of Napa, California. Crisanto Castaneda and his wife Mercedes have achieved the American dream and are running their own vineyard after thirty years of hard work. They have four children, including Leonardo, who is played by Medina.

Leonardo is exploring her gender identity. Creators have said that the character will be sympathetic to transgender rights, specifically that it will promote understanding of transgender people.

Medina has previously portrayed a transgender person in El Rey de la Habana (2015). In the 2015 Cuban film Viva, Medina played a young hairdresser who dreams of becoming a drag performer.

GLAAD points out that while Medina has expressed his support for the transgender community, transgender rights activists believe such roles should be played by transgender actors.

Telemundo is the second-largest provider of Spanish language content in the United States. It is owned by Comcast.