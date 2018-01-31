The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill that would protect clergy who decline to solemnize marriages that conflict with their religious beliefs.

The bill (House Bill 4010) cleared the House with a 90-5 vote and now heads to the Senate.

Delegate Mike Pushkin, a Democrat from Kanawha, was one of the few lawmakers opposed to the bill. He said it was a solution looking for a problem.

House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, a Republican from Mercer, disagreed, saying that despite the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and religious freedom guarantees in the West Virginia Constitution, faith leaders could face lawsuits for refusing to solemnize a marriage.

“Some commentators have theorized that it is possible that the government could impose a condition on its grant of the authority to solemnize marriages and could require the celebrant to be willing to serve all couples,” Shott said.

While the bill could apply to a number of different marriages, including interfaith marriages or marriages where divorce was a factor, supporters pointed to cases where businesses were sued because they refused to serve gay couples.

“Maybe there's not a case here, on record yet, in the state of West Virginia, but ask the cake baker, ask the photographer who refuses to perform part of a wedding function based on sincerely held religious beliefs,” Delegate Tom Fast, a Republican from Fayette, is quoted as saying by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.