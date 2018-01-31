Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), told supporters on Tuesday that the Supreme Court is “one retirement away” from ending marriage equality.

For roughly a decade, NOM has fought against increasing support for such unions. The group has backed state laws and constitutional amendments defining marriage as a heterosexual union, supported lawmakers – including presidential candidates – opposed to marriage equality and intervened in court cases. NOM has also backed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution which would prohibit same-sex marriage and laws which would undermine the Supreme Court's 2015 landmark ruling that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

In a fundraising email, Brown told supporters that he is working to keep the issue “before the American public” so that bans on same-sex marriage “can be restored to our laws at the earliest possible moment,” which he suggested could happen as early as the next Supreme Court retirement.

“Many people in the elite are fond of saying that 'marriage is lost,' but marriage is not lost,” Brown wrote. “[M]arriage is not 'lost' as a public policy issue because the rationale used by the Supreme Court in redefining marriage in 2015 was so specious, so utterly lacking in judicial precedent and legal foundation, that the retirement of a single justice who voted to redefine marriage could totally upend the situation and bring marriage back before the Supreme Court with a realistic opportunity to restore marriage.”

“And of course, it's no secret that most of the liberal justices are quite elderly and the cold reality of life is that nobody lives forever,” he added.