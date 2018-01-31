The day before President Donald Trump addressed Congress, The Washington Post released an interview with Chelsea Manning in which she described America under Trump as “another prison.”

Earlier this month, Manning announced her run as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

The 30-year-old former Army private came out transgender on the day she was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term. She served nearly 7 years of her 35-year sentence.

“This is not the home I expected to come home to,” Manning said. “This is another prison. … I need to figure out how we're going to survive it.”

If elected to the Senate, Manning would become the first openly transgender person to be elected to either house of Congress. She told the Post that she was running to replace incumbent Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, because the “establishment needs to be challenged, and it needs to be challenged in their footholds and in the places where they feel safe.”