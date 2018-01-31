Reality star Caitlyn Jenner is set to
receive an award honoring her work as a champion of Israel and LGBT
rights.
According to The
Jewish Chronicle, Jenner will receive the “Champion of
Israel and LGBTQ Rights Award” at The World Values Network's sixth
annual Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala to be
held on March 8 at The Plaza in New York City.
“Having already summited the spheres
of athletics and entertainment, Caitlyn became one of the foremost
exponents of LGBTQ rights in the world today and has become a
cultural icon,” the group said in announcing Jenner's award.
“Widely considered the most famous
openly transgender woman on earth, she is also a sincere supporter of
the State of Israel, which has always been a world leader in securing
the rights and wellbeing of people of all identities.”
Rabbi
Shmuley Boteach described Jenner as “a great friend of the
Jewish people and Israel” and “uniquely suited to highlight
Israel's incredible record on human rights and LGBT rights.”
Jenner came out as transgender in 2015.