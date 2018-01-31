Reality star Caitlyn Jenner is set to receive an award honoring her work as a champion of Israel and LGBT rights.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Jenner will receive the “Champion of Israel and LGBTQ Rights Award” at The World Values Network's sixth annual Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala to be held on March 8 at The Plaza in New York City.

“Having already summited the spheres of athletics and entertainment, Caitlyn became one of the foremost exponents of LGBTQ rights in the world today and has become a cultural icon,” the group said in announcing Jenner's award.

“Widely considered the most famous openly transgender woman on earth, she is also a sincere supporter of the State of Israel, which has always been a world leader in securing the rights and wellbeing of people of all identities.”

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach described Jenner as “a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel” and “uniquely suited to highlight Israel's incredible record on human rights and LGBT rights.”

Jenner came out as transgender in 2015.