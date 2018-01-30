Representative Joe Kennedy III, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has invited a transgender soldier to be his guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Kennedy confirmed in a statement that Army Staff Sergeant Patricia King would be his guest at the event.

“Staff Sergeant Patricia King represents the best and bravest our nation has to offer," Kennedy said. "For nearly two decades, she has valiantly served our country and defended not only our safety, but our values at home and abroad."

“Although I won’t be able to join her Tuesday night, I know that she will make our Commonwealth and our country proud at the State of the Union,” he added.

Kennedy will not be in the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses Congress because he will be delivering the Democratic response following the president's speech.

Kennedy, who serves as chairman of the Congressional Transgender Equality Task Force, told The Boston Globe that he invited King to be “the face of an inhumane policy,” a reference to Trump's push for a ban on transgender troops.

King, 37, said that she hopes to “bring hope for the transgender community” by attending Tuesday's State of the Union address.

“I want them to see that in spite of everything they may be going through, we are still here and moving forward,” King said.