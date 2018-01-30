Representative Joe Kennedy III, a
Democrat from Massachusetts, has invited a transgender soldier to be
his guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Kennedy confirmed in a statement that
Army Staff Sergeant Patricia King would be his guest at the event.
“Staff Sergeant Patricia King
represents the best and bravest our nation has to offer,"
Kennedy said. "For nearly two decades, she has valiantly served
our country and defended not only our safety, but our values at home
and abroad."
“Although I won’t be able to join
her Tuesday night, I know that she will make our Commonwealth and our
country proud at the State of the Union,” he added.
Kennedy will not be in the chamber as
President Donald Trump addresses Congress because he will be
delivering the Democratic response following the president's speech.
Kennedy, who serves as chairman of the
Congressional Transgender Equality Task Force, told The
Boston Globe that he invited King to be “the face of an
inhumane policy,” a reference to Trump's push for a ban on
transgender troops.
King, 37, said that she hopes to “bring
hope for the transgender community” by attending Tuesday's State of
the Union address.
“I want them to see that in spite of
everything they may be going through, we are still here and moving
forward,” King said.