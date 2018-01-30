A record eight LGBT athletes are set to
compete next month at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South
Korea.
Australia last week announced that its
Olympic team would include cross country skier Barbara Jezersek and
snowboarder Belle Brockhoff.
Two openly gay men will represent the
United States in South Korea: skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater
Adam Rippon.
(Related: Gus
Kenworthy on Mike Pence leading Olympic delegation: “Doesn't send
right message.”)
Out Canadian pairs figure skater Eric
Radford and his skating partner Meagan Duhamel are also headed to the
Winter Olympics.
Snowboarder Cheryl Mass and speed
skater Ireen Wurst will represent the Netherlands next month, while
Austrian ski jumper Daniela Iraschko-Stolz will also compete in South
Korea.