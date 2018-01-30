A record eight LGBT athletes are set to compete next month at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Australia last week announced that its Olympic team would include cross country skier Barbara Jezersek and snowboarder Belle Brockhoff.

Two openly gay men will represent the United States in South Korea: skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater Adam Rippon.

(Related: Gus Kenworthy on Mike Pence leading Olympic delegation: “Doesn't send right message.”)

Out Canadian pairs figure skater Eric Radford and his skating partner Meagan Duhamel are also headed to the Winter Olympics.

Snowboarder Cheryl Mass and speed skater Ireen Wurst will represent the Netherlands next month, while Austrian ski jumper Daniela Iraschko-Stolz will also compete in South Korea.