A gay male couple who married earlier this month in the Danish capital of Copenhagen told media that Russia recognized their marriage.

Same-sex marriage is not legal in Russia, but Pavel Stotsko and Yevgeny Voytsekhovsky said that they had found a legal loophole.

Upon returning to Moscow, the couple submitted their passports with an updated marital status.

Their marriage status was validated by a member of staff, they told Russian channel TV Rain. “He did not even change his expression,” they said.

Russian law does not explicitly prohibit recognition of same-sex unions conducted abroad.

According to The Moscow Times, Moscow's service center later rejected the couple's marriage.

Dozhd TV quoted Russian lawmakers calling for a legislative fix to the loophole.