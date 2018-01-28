British actor Sir Ian McKellen on
Saturday celebrated the 30th anniversary of his coming out
gay.
McKellen, 78, first spoke publicly
about his sexuality during an interview with the BBC Radio in 1988.
He was 48.
“I've never met a gay person who
regretted coming out – including myself,” McKellen wrote in a
tweet. “Life at last begins to make sense, when you are open and
honest. Today is the 30th anniversary of the BBC radio
discussion when I publicly said I was gay. So I'm celebrating!”
Several followers agreed with
McKellen's sentiment.
“When I was 16, I watched an
interview with you and Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek) where
you talked about coming out,” one fan wrote. “A few days later,
I came out to my friends and family and I've never regretted it for a
second. Thank you for inspiring me and give me courage.”
McKellen is best known for playing
Gandalf in the The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit
trilogies and Magneto in the X-Men films.