British actor Sir Ian McKellen on Saturday celebrated the 30th anniversary of his coming out gay.

McKellen, 78, first spoke publicly about his sexuality during an interview with the BBC Radio in 1988. He was 48.

“I've never met a gay person who regretted coming out – including myself,” McKellen wrote in a tweet. “Life at last begins to make sense, when you are open and honest. Today is the 30th anniversary of the BBC radio discussion when I publicly said I was gay. So I'm celebrating!”

Several followers agreed with McKellen's sentiment.

“When I was 16, I watched an interview with you and Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek) where you talked about coming out,” one fan wrote. “A few days later, I came out to my friends and family and I've never regretted it for a second. Thank you for inspiring me and give me courage.”

McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in the The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and Magneto in the X-Men films.