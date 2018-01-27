Josh Weed, the married Mormon who came
out gay in 2012, announced Thursday that he's divorcing his wife.
“Today, we need to let you know that
Lolly and I are divorcing,” the couple said in a
blog post.
Josh's coming out post led to national
attention, including a profile on ABC's Nightline. An episode
of VH1's docu-series I'm Married to a … took a look at how
the Weeds made their seemingly contradictory marriage work.
They maintained that their love was
real and Josh insisted that he was sexually attracted to this wife.
“When Lolly and I are being intimate
sexually, I'm not thinking about men,” Josh said on the VH1
program. “In fact I can't, it ruins the experience for me. After
ten years of marriage and her being my primary sexual partner, I find
her to be sexually attractive.”
“Plus, I bring it,” Lolly added.
In announcing their divorce, Josh
explained that after the death of his mother and learning about “the
beauty and legitimacy” of his sexual orientation that he “simply
was unable to authentically engage in heterosexual sex again.”
The Weeds also apologized to the LGBT
community, saying that they were sorry for the ways their post “has
been used to bully others” and made it easier for people to reject
others because of their sexual orientation.
Criticism of the couple centered around
Josh's work as a family therapist. An
online bio notes that he enjoys “helping those with sexual
identity issues and unwanted sexual attractions and/or behaviors.”
In his own post, Josh said that he
“subconsciously saw [himself] as different” from other gay men.
“I am no different than you, and any degree to which I held on to
the idea that I could be gay without being gay was, I see now, a
manifestation of lingering internalized homophobia born of decades of
being told this part of me was evil.”
The Weeds, who've been romantically
involved since college, have four children.