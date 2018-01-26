A well-known gay friendly church in Charlotte, North Carolina was vandalized with a homophobic message.

Wedgewood Church's front doors, which are painted in rainbow colors, were spray painted with the phrase “Fags are Pedofhiles [sic].”

The incident occurred just hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board on Tuesday voted to expand its multiculturalism policy to include sexual orientation and gender identity, The Charlotte Observer reported. Anti-LGBT activist Flip Benham was reportedly escorted out of the meeting.

Chris Ayers, co-pastor of the church, said that the church “enthusiastically” supported the school board's decision.

“It could be related to the school board meeting, but it's hard to tell since it's the seventh time we've been vandalized,” Ayers said. “We've seen this happen a lot more over the past two years.”

After an incident of vandalism in 2015, the church decided to paint its doors in rainbow colors, a move that attracted national attention.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help the church buy paint and install a new security system surpassed its goal of $5,000 within 24 hours.