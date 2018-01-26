Joe Taylor, the star of Discovery
Channel's Storm Chasers, was found dead Tuesday. He was 38.
Taylor's body was found on board the
Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, which was being
chartered for an Atlantis Events all-gay cruise, TMZ reported.
Harmony departed Fort Lauderdale,
Florida on January 20.
According to TMZ,
Taylor died of a suspected overdose of GHB. On Monday night, Taylor
fell unconscious while partying on board the ship and was taken to
his cabin. The ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico the following
day.
“We extend our most sincere and
heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old
male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of
the Seas,” Royal Caribbean Cruises said in a statement. “As is
our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to
the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday,
January 23. A member of our Care Team is providing support and
assistance to his family.”
Storm Chasers followed several
teams of storm chasers as they chased down tornadoes in Tornado
Alley. Discovery Channel canceled the documentary reality series in
2012 after five seasons.
Fellow Storm Chasers star Reed
Timmer said in a tweet that he was “devastated” by the loss of
his friend.
“RIP my best friend and storm chasing
partner, Joel Taylor,” Timmer wrote. “I am shocked and
absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend.
We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one
more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”