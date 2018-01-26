Joe Taylor, the star of Discovery Channel's Storm Chasers, was found dead Tuesday. He was 38.

Taylor's body was found on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, which was being chartered for an Atlantis Events all-gay cruise, TMZ reported.

Harmony departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 20.

According to TMZ, Taylor died of a suspected overdose of GHB. On Monday night, Taylor fell unconscious while partying on board the ship and was taken to his cabin. The ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico the following day.

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas,” Royal Caribbean Cruises said in a statement. “As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family.”

Storm Chasers followed several teams of storm chasers as they chased down tornadoes in Tornado Alley. Discovery Channel canceled the documentary reality series in 2012 after five seasons.

Fellow Storm Chasers star Reed Timmer said in a tweet that he was “devastated” by the loss of his friend.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor,” Timmer wrote. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”