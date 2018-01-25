In a recent interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, out actor Wilson Cruz said that his gay character on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery will play a pivotal role in the show's storyline.

On the series, Cruz plays medical officer Dr. Hugh Culber, who is involved in a romantic relationship with starfleet officer Lt. Paul Stamets (played by out actor Anthony Rapp), an expert on fungus. The actors made Star Trek history in November when their characters shared the television franchise's first male gay kiss.

Fans were shocked when [spoiler alert] Culber was brutally murdered by Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif).

Cruz said that as an activist he worried about how fans would react to the plot twist.

“I was concerned having been an activist so long, but I also have real trust in our producers and writers that they know what they're doing, and I know how much they value this relationship,” he said. “But I can't sit here and say I wasn't dreading the initial reaction once the episode hit. But we had an opportunity here to see this couple go through what heterosexual couples have been going through on TV for decades!”

Cruz added that both of the show's gay characters “will be heroes.”

“I can say that we will see Dr Culber soon and that he plays a pivotal role in where the story goes from here. In the end, these two characters, this gay couple, will he heroes in many ways, just like everyone on this crew. I can’t remember a time where we’ve had a relationship that’s not only loving and exciting to watch as a couple, but also heroic in their own right and part of the real fabric of the story we’re trying to tell,” Cruz said.