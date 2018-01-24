Adult film actor Tegan Zayne has accused gay porn star Topher DiMaggio of sexual assault.

Zayne shared his story on Twitter on Sunday. In his tweets, he used #MeToo, the hashtag used by victims of sexual assault or harassment. The hashtag started to trend after allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced late last year.

“I think it's time I tell a #MeToo story, I have so many but this one really takes the cake, because of how recent it was and especially because the guy responsible is still thriving in the porn industry while I suffered,” Zayne tweeted.

Zayne accused DiMaggio of raping him in 2016 while they shared living quarters before they were scheduled to film a scene together the following day.

DiMaggio “instantly went for it,” Zayne wrote. “I said, 'I didn't clean, I don't want to.'”

The encounter ended with DiMaggio ejaculating inside Zayne despite his protests, the actor said.

“I've struggled with the idea that maybe he didn't rape me, and maybe I did enjoy it,” he said. “Does it even matter? Does anyone care? Nothing is going to happen, he will still be getting awards and jobs, so why am I telling this story? Because it can happen to anyone.”

“You will be manipulated to think YOU are the one in the wrong. It happens to men, sex workers, LGBTQ. If you feel you've been wronged, don't let anyone tell you how to feel,” he added.

In a statement given to QueerMeNow, DiMaggio accused Zayne of “twisting” the facts.

“He's crazy and twists stories,” he said. “It's sad.”