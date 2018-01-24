Adult film actor Tegan Zayne has
accused gay porn star Topher DiMaggio of sexual assault.
Zayne shared his story on Twitter on
Sunday. In his tweets, he used #MeToo, the hashtag used by victims
of sexual assault or harassment. The hashtag started to trend after
allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey
Weinstein surfaced late last year.
“I think it's time I tell a #MeToo
story, I have so many but this one really takes the cake, because of
how recent it was and especially because the guy responsible is still
thriving in the porn industry while I suffered,” Zayne tweeted.
Zayne accused DiMaggio of raping him in
2016 while they shared living quarters before they were scheduled to
film a scene together the following day.
DiMaggio “instantly went for it,”
Zayne
wrote. “I said, 'I didn't clean, I don't want to.'”
The encounter ended with DiMaggio
ejaculating inside Zayne despite his protests, the actor said.
“I've struggled with the idea that
maybe he didn't rape me, and maybe I did enjoy it,” he said. “Does
it even matter? Does anyone care? Nothing is going to happen, he
will still be getting awards and jobs, so why am I telling this
story? Because it can happen to anyone.”
“You will be manipulated to think YOU
are the one in the wrong. It happens to men, sex workers, LGBTQ. If
you feel you've been wronged, don't let anyone tell you how to feel,”
he added.
In a statement given to QueerMeNow,
DiMaggio accused Zayne of “twisting” the facts.
“He's crazy and twists stories,” he
said. “It's sad.”