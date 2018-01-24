This year's Academy Awards, announced Tuesday, held a few LGBT surprises.

The film Call Me By Your Name received four Oscar nominations, including best picture and best adapted screenplay.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Timothee Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Armie Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. Andr é Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later-in-life reunions.

Call Me By Your Name is considered a strong contender in the best picture category. Also nominated in the category were Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Lady Bird and The Shape of Water also include gay characters, though neither is explicitly gay-themed.

Chalamet's performance earned him his first-ever best actor nomination. James Ivory, who is openly gay, received a nomination in the best adapted screenplay category. The song Mystery of Love from the film's soundtrack was also nominated.

Yance Ford, the director of the documentary Strong Island, became the first transgender filmmaker to be nominated for an Oscar.

Sebastian Lelio's A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujer Fantastica) was nominated in the best foreign language film category.

In the film, a transgender woman (played by transgender actress Daniela Vega) must fight for her right to grieve after the passing of her lover. The film won the Teddy Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale.