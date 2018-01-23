Actress Allison Janney said in a recent
interview that everyone knew the story about actor Kevin Spacey being
gay.
Janney, 58, who starred in American
Beauty with Spacey in 1999, discussed allegations of sexual
misconduct against the actor during a recent appearance on Larry
King Now.
“Oh, it's terrible,” Janney
answered when asked to weigh in on the allegations. “Great actor
and it's just a real sad moment. I feel horrible. It's horrible
that he would abuse his celebrity that way.”
In October, Spacey (House of Cards)
came out in response to claims made by Star Trek: Discovery
actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual
advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway.
Spacey was 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14. Rapp's revelation led
to other men coming forward with their “me too” stories.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for alleged sexual advances toward
Anthony Rapp at 14.)
“Did you have any inkling when you
worked with him,” host Larry King asked.
“No,” Janney
answered. “I mean, you always hear rumors about people. I
think what I always knew was that he was had been gay but was not
willing to come out. Everyone knew that story. That was the one
thing that I knew but I wasn't privy to all that kind of stuff. It's
really sad.”