Actress Allison Janney said in a recent interview that everyone knew the story about actor Kevin Spacey being gay.

Janney, 58, who starred in American Beauty with Spacey in 1999, discussed allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor during a recent appearance on Larry King Now.

“Oh, it's terrible,” Janney answered when asked to weigh in on the allegations. “Great actor and it's just a real sad moment. I feel horrible. It's horrible that he would abuse his celebrity that way.”

In October, Spacey (House of Cards) came out in response to claims made by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when both actors were working on Broadway. Spacey was 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14. Rapp's revelation led to other men coming forward with their “me too” stories.

“Did you have any inkling when you worked with him,” host Larry King asked.

“No,” Janney answered. “I mean, you always hear rumors about people. I think what I always knew was that he was had been gay but was not willing to come out. Everyone knew that story. That was the one thing that I knew but I wasn't privy to all that kind of stuff. It's really sad.”