Vox Media's food blog Eater's first documentary takes a look at the gentrification happening in the hospitality industry in Chicago's Boystown, America's oldest gayborhood.

Boystown in Chicago is a 23-minute documentary that explores the rapid changes happening to Boystown's bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

From the documentary's description.

“On the Northside of Chicago, sandwiched just east of Wrigley Field and west of Lake Michigan, is Boystown. Established in the late 1960s as the Nation’s first official gay neighborhood and one of the only safe spaces for LGBTQ people to openly live their lives in the entire city. It has become one of the cities well known areas. Seemingly overnight rent prices have skyrocketed, resulting in many people in the area being pushed out. Gay bars have become to close and are being replaced by trendier and more mainstream restaurant that cater to all. Programs for LGBT homeless people have vanished. It is the first government designated ‘gayborhood’ by any US government, and the Pride Parade attracts over 1 million people annually to its streets.”

“As this community continues to make great strides towards full equality in the United States – even under the Trump administration – the future for this neighborhood that was always a beacon of gay hope may be losing is sparkle.”

Boystown in Chicago is hosted by Zach Stafford, editor-in-chief of INTO, a new digital LGBT magazine launched by Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men.