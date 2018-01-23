Laverne Cox is the first transgender
woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan.
Cox, who is best known for playing
transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is
the New Black, is featured on the February 2018 edition of
Cosmopolitan South Africa.
“I am so honored and proud to cover
the February issue of @cosmopolitansa,” Cox said in a tweet to
followers.
The magazine's theme is “Say Yes to
Love.”
“Trans women deserve to be loved out
in the open and in the light,” Cox wrote in a letter published in
the magazine.
Editor in Chief Holly Meadows, who
called Cox “the world's most vocal trans poster girl,” explained
that editors decided to focus their Valentine's issue on the LGBT
community and “look at love in 2018 – including acceptance of
self, others and non-binary relationships.”
The issue includes interviews with LGBT
allies and activists on love.