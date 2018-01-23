Laverne Cox is the first transgender woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan.

Cox, who is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, is featured on the February 2018 edition of Cosmopolitan South Africa.

“I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa,” Cox said in a tweet to followers.

The magazine's theme is “Say Yes to Love.”

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox wrote in a letter published in the magazine.

Editor in Chief Holly Meadows, who called Cox “the world's most vocal trans poster girl,” explained that editors decided to focus their Valentine's issue on the LGBT community and “look at love in 2018 – including acceptance of self, others and non-binary relationships.”

The issue includes interviews with LGBT allies and activists on love.