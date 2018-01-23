British comedian Alan Carr has married his long-term boyfriend, Paul Drayton.

According to several reports, Carr and Drayton have been together 10 years.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles last week. Only four guests attended the wedding. The couple is honeymooning in Mexico, The Sun reported.

“Alan is hugely eccentric but, when it came to his wedding, he wanted to keep it as private as possible,” a source told the outlet.

“They chose Los Angeles because it's away from prying eyes and they wouldn't be recognized – plus there's no issue with the weather there.”

“It was a brilliant day and now both Alan and Paul are looking forward to chilling out in South America. It was as intimate as you could imagine with just four guests invited,” the source added.

A spokeswoman for Carr has confirmed the wedding.

“They are both extremely happy,” she said, adding that the couple is planning a “big celebration” in the UK later this summer.

Carr, 41, is best known for his comedy talk show Alan Carr: Chatty Man, which aired for 7 years on Britain's Channel 4.

The couple got engaged last year.