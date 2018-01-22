Out freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

According to the AP, Kenworthy's Sunday second-place win in the Freeski Slopestyle Finals at Mammoth Mountain in California locked in his Olympic invitation.

“I'M GOING BACK TO THE OLYMPICS!!!” Kenworthy tweeted.

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kenworthy took home a silver medal. A few months later, he announced his sexuality in an ESPN the Magazine cover story.

Kenworthy is the third openly gay male to qualify for the Winter Olympics. American figure skater Adam Rippon and Canadian figure skater Eric Radford qualified earlier this month. Bisexual Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust will also compete in next month's games.

Last week, Kenworthy was named Procter & Gamble's brand ambassador for Head & Shoulders shampoo. In a TV spot for the shampoo, Kenworthy is seen draping himself in a rainbow flag.