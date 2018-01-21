Out freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has been named Procter & Gamble's brand ambassador for Head & Shoulders shampoo at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Kenworthy is widely expected to compete in next month's games. He is seeking spots on both the slopestyle and halfpipe U.S. teams.

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kenworthy took home a silver medal. A few months later, he announced his sexuality in an ESPN the Magazine cover story, making him the first openly gay action-sports athlete.

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, Kenworthy will be featured in P&G's “Shoulders of Greatness” advertising campaign. He will appear in a 15-second television commercial as well as in-store and online spots.

In the TV ad, Kenworthy is seen draping himself in a rainbow flag.

“My shoulders carry more than my country's pride, they carry my community's pride, my family's pride, and pride in myself,” Kenworthy says in the spot.

