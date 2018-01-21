Out freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has
been named Procter & Gamble's brand ambassador for Head &
Shoulders shampoo at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Kenworthy is widely expected to compete
in next month's games. He is seeking spots on both the slopestyle
and halfpipe U.S. teams.
At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kenworthy took
home a silver medal. A few months later, he announced his sexuality
in an ESPN the Magazine cover story, making him the first
openly gay action-sports athlete.
According to the Cincinnati
Business Courier, Kenworthy will be featured in P&G's
“Shoulders of Greatness” advertising campaign. He will appear in
a 15-second television commercial as well as in-store and online
spots.
In the TV ad, Kenworthy is seen draping
himself in a rainbow flag.
“My shoulders carry more than my
country's pride, they carry my community's pride, my family's pride,
and pride in myself,” Kenworthy
says in the spot.
