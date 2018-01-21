Jazz Jennings and Gavin Grimm will feature prominently at next month's Time to THRIVE conference.

The annual LGBT youth conference organized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will take place at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando on February 16-18.

At the conference, HRC will present Grimm with its Upstander Award, which honors those who have advocated tirelessly on behalf of LGBT youth.

Grimm challenged his school's policy of not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the case last year but instead sent it back to a lower court after President Donald Trump revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools protecting transgender students. Grimm, though, has since graduated.

HRC has previously given the award to Katie Couric, Jazz Jennings, Ruby Corado, Michael Sam, Lance Bass and John Quiñones.

Reality star Jennings, the youngest person to become a national transgender figure, is among the special guests and speakers scheduled at the event.

Additional guests includes Raikes Foundation co-founder Tricia Raikes, Rhode Island Teacher of the Year Nikos Giannopoulos, non-binary advocate Jacob Tobia, HRC HIV 360 ° Fellow Daniel Downer, trans athlete Chris Mosier, native American dancers Adrian Stevens and Sean Snyder, advocates Judy and Dennis Shepard of the Matthew Shepard Foundation and performer Johnny Manuel.

“These advocates and allies have dedicated their lives to ensuring that all young people have a safe and inclusive place to learn, and an equal chance to thrive in all aspects of their lives,” said Vincent Pompei, director of HRC's Youth Well-Being Project and Time to THRIVE conference chair. “We speak to LGBTQ youth every day and know that creating that space can be challenging. Time to THRIVE was founded to provide cutting edge training and resources to educators and other youth-service providers across the country who are committed to the success of all young people.”