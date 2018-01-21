Out singer Sam Smith said in a recent interview that he cried when he learned that Australians had voted for same-sex marriage.

Smith is currently in Australia promoting his sophomore album The Thrill Of It All.

During an appearance on Nine Network's live morning show Today, Smith said that his album reflected relationships of his past.

“I haven't been the luckiest in my love life but hopefully things will be better now,” Smith said, a possible reference to current boyfriend Brandon Flynn, an actor best known for starring in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. “But I'll never make happy music.”

When asked how he felt about passage of same-sex marriage in Australia, Smith, who called on Australians to vote in favor of marriage equality, answered: “I was just staring at my phone crying when it happened. It's such amazing news and a beautiful way to kick off the new year.”