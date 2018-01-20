The Washington Senate on Friday approved a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Senators approved Senate Bill 5722 on a 32-16 vote, the AP reported. It now heads to the House. Democrats hold a narrow 2-seat majority in the House.

“The legislature finds and declares that Washington has a compelling interest in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, and in protecting its minors against exposure to serious harms caused by conversion therapy,” the bill states.

Under provisions of the bill, therapists who violate the law face fines and the possible revocation or suspension of their license.

States which have enacted such bans include Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island and New Mexico. Earlier this month, the New Hampshire House narrowly killed such a bill. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida.

