GLAAD on Friday announced the nominees for its 29th annual Media Awards that will be presented in Los Angeles and New York.

"What people see in the media has a powerful impact on how they treat others and the GLAAD Media Awards raise the bar for media to tell LGBTQ stories that accelerate acceptance," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "At a time when anti-LGBTQ policies and harassment are on the rise, it is imperative that Hollywood and news media tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity – and build understanding that brings all communities closer together. This year's nominees showcase stories that span races, genres, ages, and geographies, challenge misconceptions, and broaden understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ people across the globe."

Call Me by Your Name competes in the outstanding wide release film category against Battle of the Sexes, Lady Bird, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women and The Shape of Water.

Sam Smith is up for outstanding artist, along with Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Honey Dijon, Kehlani, Kelela, Perfume Genius, St. Vincent, Wrabel and Kesha.

Will & Grace (NBC) is nominated for outstanding comedy series, along with The Bold Type (Freeform), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW), Modern Family (ABC), One Day at a Time (Netflix), One Mississippi (Amazon), Superstore (NBC), Survivor's Remorse (Starz) and Transparent (Amazon).

Nominees in the best drama series category include Billions (Showtime), Doubt (CBS), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Nashville (CMT), Sense8 (Netflix), Shadowhunters (Freeform), Star (Fox), Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), This Is Us (NBC) and Wynonna Earp (Syfy).

The full list of nominees can be found here.