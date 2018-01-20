GLAAD on Friday announced the nominees
for its 29th annual Media Awards that will be presented in
Los Angeles and New York.
"What people see in the media has
a powerful impact on how they treat others and the GLAAD Media Awards
raise the bar for media to tell LGBTQ stories that accelerate
acceptance," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in
a statement. "At a time when anti-LGBTQ policies and harassment
are on the rise, it is imperative that Hollywood and news media tell
more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity –
and build understanding that brings all communities closer together.
This year's nominees showcase stories that span races, genres, ages,
and geographies, challenge misconceptions, and broaden understanding
and acceptance of LGBTQ people across the globe."
Call Me by Your Name competes in
the outstanding wide release film category against Battle of the
Sexes, Lady Bird, Professor Marston and the Wonder
Women and The Shape of Water.
Sam Smith is up for outstanding artist,
along with Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Honey Dijon, Kehlani, Kelela, Perfume
Genius, St. Vincent, Wrabel and Kesha.
Will & Grace (NBC) is
nominated for outstanding comedy series, along with The Bold Type
(Freeform), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
(The CW), Modern Family (ABC), One Day at a Time
(Netflix), One Mississippi (Amazon), Superstore (NBC),
Survivor's Remorse (Starz) and Transparent (Amazon).
Nominees in the best drama series
category include Billions (Showtime), Doubt (CBS), The
Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Nashville (CMT), Sense8
(Netflix), Shadowhunters (Freeform), Star (Fox), Star
Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), This Is Us (NBC) and
Wynonna Earp (Syfy).
The full list of nominees can be found
here.