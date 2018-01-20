Professional wrestler Mike Parrow said
in a recent interview that his career has improved since coming out
gay in December.
Parrow, 34, who is based in Orlando,
Florida, made his comments during an appearance on ITV's Good
Morning Britain.
Parrow said that the decision to come
out publicly wasn't easy.
“First, I was Catholic, so I went to
Catholic school my whole life,” he
said. “My mum was very Catholic, and there was never any talk
or anything about being gay. It was just never brought up.”
An attempt to alter his sexuality
through therapy made him realize it's not possible, he said.
“One of [the therapy's] premises is
that it's a choice – it's not a choice. You're born this way. So
right there, that's flawed philosophy. I'm not a doctor and I can't
prove that, but I can tell you why I know [that conversion therapy
does not work].”
Parrow explained that for him coming
out has improved his career.
“There's no role models for athletes
because athletes tend to come out after they retire because of fear,
maybe, of rejection, fear of different pay, fear of people just not
accepting them for who they are,” he said. “I've had the
opposite. My career got better since I've come out, because I know
who I am.”