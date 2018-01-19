House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and
out singer Adam Lambert will be guest judges on the upcoming season
of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.
The third season of the drag reality
competition show premiers January 25, 2018 on VH1.
“All Stars rules are in effect
this season as each week the top two queens will 'lip-sync for their
legacy' for the power to send one of their peers home,” VH1 said in
a press release. “Competition will be fierce as the queens shift
their strategies and work extra hard to not only impress RuPaul and
the judges, but to also impress each other.”
“All I can say is, you betta werk!”
Pelosi tweeted. “Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to
all the queens. #DragRaceNancy.”
Randy Barbato, executive producer of
Drag Race, told CNN in an email that Pelosi was a good fit for
the show.
“[Pelosi is a ] fierce servant of our
nation [and] Drag Race's mission is to teach the children and
honor those who fight on our behalf.”
Additional judges this season include
Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay
Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Constance Zimmer, Emma
Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and
Nicole Byer.