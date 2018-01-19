House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and out singer Adam Lambert will be guest judges on the upcoming season of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

The third season of the drag reality competition show premiers January 25, 2018 on VH1.

“All Stars rules are in effect this season as each week the top two queens will 'lip-sync for their legacy' for the power to send one of their peers home,” VH1 said in a press release. “Competition will be fierce as the queens shift their strategies and work extra hard to not only impress RuPaul and the judges, but to also impress each other.”

“All I can say is, you betta werk!” Pelosi tweeted. “Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRaceNancy.”

Randy Barbato, executive producer of Drag Race, told CNN in an email that Pelosi was a good fit for the show.

“[Pelosi is a ] fierce servant of our nation [and] Drag Race's mission is to teach the children and honor those who fight on our behalf.”

Additional judges this season include Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer.